Superbon Earns Controversial Win Over Masaaki Noiri to Retake Undisputed Featherweight Kickboxing Crown – ONE 173 Highlights

Superbon defeated Masaaki Noiri in the ONE 173 main event on Sunday to become the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon’s earned a unanimous decision over Noiri in Tokyo, though the victory came with a hint of controversy after the multi-time world titleholder was warned about repeatedly clinching his opponent. While that tactic is allowed in Muay Thai bouts, it is strictly prohibited in kickboxing. Despite that, Superbon repeatedly clinched during exchanges and received no formal warning i.e. yellow or red card.

That seemingly frustrated fight fans on social media, who were quick to call out Superbon for the tactic and referee Olivier Coste for not properly punishing Superbon for attempting to hold his opponent through every exchange.

Official Result: Superbon def. Masaaki Noiri via unanimous decision to win the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

It was a somewhat frustrating end to an otherwise stellar night of fights. Still, Superbon did exactly what he needed to once again become an undisputed kickboxing king.

Next, it sounds like the Thai superstar is intent on moving back over to Muay Thai to once again pursue his dream of becoming a two-division champion.

Check Out Highlights From Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173:

