Seth Rollins is this era’s Shawn Michaels in WWE

It looks like Seth Rollins is set for a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 against Roman Reigns and CM Punk – and if that doesn’t get you excited, we don’t know what will.

Sure, you could make the argument that it should be Seth Rollins vs either of these two guys in a singles match, but we don’t want to focus on that. What we do want to do, though, is talk about the man himself.

The Architect. The Visionary. Seth Rollins. This is a man who, in Marvel terms, is the anchor being of the last ten years in WWE. With one swing of a chair, he was able to change the entire course of professional wrestling history.

In addiiton to forging his own path to greatness, Seth Rollins also did the same for multiple other superstars, with Reigns being the primary example of that.

Alas, he’s never been ‘the’ guy in the way that perhaps he envisioned – which, in our mind, draws comparisons to another all-time great performer; Shawn Michaels.

Seth Rollins has the Shawn Michaels gene

As was the case with HBK, Seth Rollins is able to have a good match with just about anyone. He’s also had multiple bangers on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania and, as was the case with Shawn, he often loses.

The great thing about both of these men is that they are reliable. They’re unbelievably strong workers, they can talk, and they have the kind of popularity that will make them legends with hardcore fans for the rest of time.

Are they ever going to be the number one guy in the company? Perhaps not, but they also don’t need to be. Seth Rollins, like Shawn Michaels, has built a legacy for himself that hundreds if not thousands of his peers will be envious of. We tip our cap to you, sir, and we look forward to another banger at the showcase of the immortals.