SENSHI 30: Bulgaria’s Combat Sports Elite Returns for Historic 75kg Grand Prix

The SENSHI promotion reaches a significant milestone on February 28, 2026, with the 30th anniversary gala set to unfold in Varna, Bulgaria. Hosted at the Congress Hall of the Palace of Culture and Sports, a venue that has anchored Bulgaria’s combat sports calendar for decades. SENSHI 30 will introduce the first 75 kg Grand Prix tournament in the organization’s history.

SENSHI 30

The centerpiece of SENSHI 30 will be twelve elite fighters will compete in a single-night elimination tournament, with only one emerging as the inaugural 75 kg Grand Prix champion. This twelve-fighter format surpasses the eight-fighter structure that defined SENSHI 28. The Grand Prix model, rooted in the legendary K-1 World Grand Prix that originated in Tokyo in 1993, requires fighters to compete multiple times within hours, testing endurance, tactical acumen, and mental fortitude.

Previously showcased in regional title fights and European championship bouts, the division has produced decorated champions including Bulgaria’s Atanas Bozhilov, a two-time SENSHI European champion with a 23-2 professional record and 2019 WAKO PRO K-1 World Championship credentials.

SENSHI’s Grand Prix initiative began at SENSHI 28 on September 13, 2025, when Bulgaria hosted its first-ever heavyweight Grand Prix in the over-95 kg division. That event crowned Turkish fighter Samed Agdeve, then just 21 years old, as the first-ever SENSHI Grand Prix champion. The event’s decisive moment arrived when Agdeve later signed with ONE Championship and captured the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship in November 2025.

SENSHI 30 signals organizational confidence in expanding the Grand Prix format beyond heavyweight division this time at 75 KG.

The promotion follows a competitive year that established SENSHI as a genuine international draw. SENSHI 29, held December 6, 2025, featured 24 fighters from 15 countries across twelve super fights, with six knockouts marking another evening of decisive action. Bulgarian competitors dominated, with Zhulien Rikov, Atanas Bozhilov, Ali Yuzeir, and Eduard Aleksanyan all securing victories.

Beyond the 75 kg Grand Prix, SENSHI 30’s fight card will feature three strategically selected super fights. This structure mirrors the successful SENSHI 28 formula, wherein Grand Prix eliminations alternated with world-class standalone bouts under KWU Full Contact, KWU SENSHI, and KWU OPEN rulesets.

The event arrives with institutional backing. Organized in cooperation with the KWU International Professional League, SENSHI 30 benefits from established judging standards and rules oversight. The KWU sanctions all technical rulesets and maintains relationships with legendary combat sports figures including Semmy Schilt (four-time K-1 World Grand Prix winner), Ernesto Hoost (four-time K-1 Grand Prix finalist), and Nicholas Pettas (K-1 legend and ring announcer at SENSHI 28), among others.