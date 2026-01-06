Sean O’Malley Floats Retirement Bombshell

Sean O’Malley has some bad news brewing for his fans. ‘Suga’ says he might retire in 2026 and therefore finds it pointless to predict what he’s going to do in the upcoming years.

Later this month at UFC 324, O’Malley will look to return to winning ways when he locks horns with Song Yadong. O’Malley has not seen the win column in his previous two bouts. The first setback was a title loss to Merab Dvalishvili in 2024. In 2025, in a title rematch, ‘Suga’ was submitted by ‘The Machine.’

O’Malley wants to start and end 2026 on a high note. He plans to make easy work of Yadong and then run it back with current and two-time UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. During a recent sit-down, he said:

“I’m gonna go out there and take care of Song, take care of Petr. I’m gonna retire. This might be the last Suga year ever. It’s so pointless to predict what I’m gonna do in the next 2–5 years. I go out there and lose, and then lose, I’m done with this shit.”

O’Malley is still interested in a trilogy bout with Merab Dvalishvili, as he expressed in the video above, and still believes he can get past the Georgian despite two past failed attempts.

The UFC needs Sean O’Malley on the White House Card

Sean O’Malley believes that since most of the big names in the UFC are either injured, uninterested, or won’t be ready for the UFC White House event on time, the promotion will need him to put on a ‘Suga Show’ on June 14. On his coach Tim Welch’s podcast, O’Malley said:

“The White House card has to be f***ing massive. Conor, we don’t know. Jon Jones doesn’t sound like it’s gonna be him, ain’t gonna be Ilia, ain’t gonna be Pereira. Who are the biggest names? Right now, I am still a big name, but I am coming off two losses. [In my next fight] I go out there and put on a big fight [at UFC 324]… They are running out of [Big names]. They need me.”

