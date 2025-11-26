Sean Brady contemplates weight class change after UFC 322 defeat

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has revealed that he could wind up pursuing a move down to 155 pounds following his recent loss to Michael Morales at UFC 322.

Following a great run of form, that included a dominant win over former world champion Leon Edwards, Sean Brady came up short in an ambitious fight against Michael Morales. The young, hungry striker was able to finish Brady early on in their contest, leaving many to wonder where exactly Sean will go from here. Of course, he’s a true fighter, and you can bet that he will do everything in his power to rebuild and come back stronger from this.

At the same time, Sean Brady himself will know that the welterweight division is full of absolute killers right now. Outside of Islam Makhachev you have the likes of Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Carlos Prates and the aforementioned Michael Morales – and that’s just to name a few. It is an absolute slugfest at the top of 170, and understandably, Sean has to think long and hard about his future.

In a recent interview, Sean Brady revealed that there is a chance he could contemplate a move down to lightweight, where things arguably aren’t quite as crowded.

Sean Brady considers weight class change after UFC 322

“I might try to go to 155lbs,” Brady said.

“There’s a lot of good a– matchups at 155lbs. But it also depends on what they want to give me at 170lbs,” Brady continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Brady is a real warrior as we’ve already alluded to and if he wants to head down to lightweight, it certainly makes a lot of sense. He has a strong wrestling background, he isn’t too old to make the move, and there are plenty of favourable matchups.