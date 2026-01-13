Sean Brady Rules Out Lightweight Move Following UFC PI Consultation: “I’d Almost Have To Cut Off A Limb”

Sean Brady has shelved plans to move down to lightweight.

Following a brutal first-round knockout loss to Michael Morales at UFC 322 last November, Brady floated the idea of stepping away from the welterweight division and dropping to 155 pounds in hopes of opening up new opportunities.

MICHAEL MORALES KNOCKOUT SEAN BRADY 😮 pic.twitter.com/6U8cVxE2sM — King McKenzie Sports TV (@kingmckenzietv) November 16, 2025

However, Brady’s proposal was quickly met with skepticism from fans and pundits alike, largely because of his thick, power-built frame and concerns over whether a drop to 155 pounds would be safe. Ultimately, the 33-year-old Philadelphia native moved on from the idea just as quickly.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 07: Sean Brady prepares to face Gilbert Burns of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 07, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sean Brady Explains Why Drop To Lightweight Isn’t Happening

During a recent episode of his podcast The BradyBagz Show, Sean Brady revisited his brief consideration of a move to the UFC lightweight division. The No. 7-ranked welterweight explained that after undergoing testing, the lightest walk-around weight he could sustainably reach was around 190 pounds, making a cut to 155 an extremely difficult proposition.

“The thing was, what I said on the show was I was going to do some testing and we’d see where we’d go from there,” Brady said. “I ain’t going to 155. I did a Dexa scan, and I was dieting pretty hard right after my fight — the lowest I got down to was 190 pounds. I was super lean, sitting at seven percent body fat.”

Brady added that after consulting with experts at the UFC Performance Institute, the idea of cutting down to lightweight was firmly taken off the table.

“I was talking to the guys at the UFC P.I., and they said I’d almost have to cut off a limb to try and make it… I’m a bigger Welterweight when it comes to muscle. I’m not small, it’s just dimension-wise. But I’ve beaten tall guys my entire career. There’s no reason for me to change divisions.”

Sean Brady once carried an undefeated 15–0 professional record before suffering his first setback, a knockout loss to former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October 2022.

He rebounded with consecutive dominant victories over Gilbert Burns and Kelvin Gastelum, before his momentum was halted most recently by a knockout loss to Michael Morales.