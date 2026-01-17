Zafar Mohsen Dominates Samuel Bark in Oktagon MMA Debut – Oktagon 82 Highlights

Zafar Mohsen extended his unbeaten streak to five with a dominant debut performance against Samuel Bark at Oktagon 82 in Düsseldorf.

Mohsen flexed his grappling game early, landing five takedowns during the opening round. But as dominant as Mohsen was in the first, Bark repeatedly fought his way back up, preventing the Afghan from getting off any real offense.

Mohsen continued to change levels in the second. However, that decision nearly proved to be disastrous as Bark landed a nasty knee up the middle near the two-minute mark of the round. The blow knocked Mohsen off his feet, but he quickly recovered, securing another takedown. Bark nearly reversed position, but it appeared the Swede was starting to lose steam, allowing Mohsen to regain control quickly and ride out the remainder of the stanza.

With fatigue finally starting to set in for Mohsen, Bark flipped the script in the third, putting Mohsen on his back in the center of the cage and quickly moving into full mount.

Before long, Mohsen managed to scramble his way back into top control. With the clock ticking down, Bark had nothing left in the tank, allowing Mohsen to ride out the remainder of the fight and secure a decisive decision victory in his Oktagon MMA debut.

Official Result: Zafar Mohsen def. Samuel Bark via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Samuel Bark vs. Zafar Mohsen at Oktagon 82: