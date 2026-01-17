Salahdine Parnasse Stops Marcin Held in Round 2 to Retain Lightweight Crown – KSW 114 Highlights

Salahdine Parnasse delivered another highlight-reel finish at KSW 114, defeating Marcin Held to retain his lightweight crown in the evening’s main event.

After surviving an onslaught of strikes on the mat, Held worked his way back up and retreated to the fence. With Parnasse smelling blood in the water, he closed in and ripped to the body, folding Held in the process.

As Held hit the mat, Parnasse delivered another slew of strikes, finally forcing the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout just 65 seconds into the second stanza.

Official Result: Salahdine Parnasse def. Marcin Held via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of Round 2 to retain the KSW lightweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Salahdine Parnasse vs. Marcin Held at KSW 114:

🚨 OHHH LE FINISH DE SALAHDINE PARNASSE !!



IL A ÉTEINT L’ANCIEN DE L’UFC/ BELLATOR MARCIN HELD AU 2 EME ROUND APRÈS UNE DOMINATION TOTALE. 🏆



pic.twitter.com/B84pPusHjK — ARENA (@MMArena_) January 17, 2026