Roxanne Modafferi Finishes Barb Honchak In Rematch

Roxanne Modafferi got her revenge on Barb Honchak.

The second bout on the main card of “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale saw a rematch between Modafferi and Honchak. In their first encounter back in Oct. 2011, Honchak earned a submission victory. The tables have turned.

The two weren’t afraid to trade early. Honchak was having success with counter punching. Modafferi got in some shots. Modaferri scored a takedown. She worked on a pass, but Honchak kept half guard. Modaferri ended up moving to side control and landed some elbows. Modafferi maintained top control until the horn sounded.

Honchak went for a trip takedown early in the second round, but she was reversed. Modafferi ended up in full mount. She rained down punches and elbows. Modafferi settled for side control, but her output remained the same. Modafferi was back to mount and landed some punches and elbows. Modafferi kept delivering elbows until the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Roxanne Modafferi def. Barb Honchak via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:32