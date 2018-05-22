Rose Namajunas Has Interesting Demand For Joanna Jedrzejczyk Trilogy Bout

Rose Namajunas is still willing to fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but there’s a catch

Jedrzejczyk is coming off of back-to-back losses as a result of fighting the current UFC women’s strawweight champion twice.

Their first fight went down in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout and their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC champ stated that as of right now she doesn’t want to fight Jedrzejczyk at the moment.

Instead, she wants to fight other contenders while Jedrzejczyk gets a few more wins under her belt.

“Right now, that fight doesn’t really interest me at the moment,” said Namajunas (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I think I’d be interested to see how she does with somebody else before even entertaining that possibility. At the moment, there’s not much to gain from running that back again.” “Unless she’s says I’m the best – publicly!” said Namajunas. “Publicly because I already know she knows. You gotta say it to everybody! [Laughs] She knows I’m the best but she won’t admit it to everybody.”

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion is slated to take on fellow strawweight contender Tecia Torres at the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event.

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.