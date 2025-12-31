Ronda Rousey is responsible for her MMA legacy, says Holly Holm

Boxing sensation Holly Holm believes Ronda Rousey is the one responsible for the legacy she now has in mixed martial arts, both good and bad.

As we know, it’s been nine years since Ronda Rousey fell to a knockout defeat at the hands of Amanda Nunes. Since then, she hasn’t been seen in active competition in the sport. Instead, she made a move over to professional wrestling, which produced mixed results – although she did manage to land a main event slot at WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Unfortunately, Ronda Rousey’s legacy in the eyes of MMA fans is somewhat tainted. The main reason for that is because she didn’t seem to have the best attitude or approach to her superstardom, with many believing that she turned supporters away as a result of how she handled her defeats.

In a recent interview, Holly Holm, who was the first person to defeat Ronda Rousey in the cage, gave her thoughts on the matter.

Holly Holm’s view on Ronda Rousey’s legacy

“I think Ronda, she definitely didn’t like how her career ended, but she’s a lot responsible for that,” Holm explained. “Because she pulled herself away. You see some of these champions that are reigning champions, they run into a hiccup and they at least face the crowd, face the camera, face the fans, face it. I believe a little bit of higher respect in that aspect, and I think that a lot of fans were like she just took off.

“If she was to come back for a fight, people would cheer for her. I feel like she always feels like everybody’s against her, but she took herself away from the fans rather than them leaving her. Martial arts fans and fight fans, they can be brutal but also they’re fans, they’re fans of the sport.

“They realize things happen, not everything is always perfect, and I think if she would have faced it differently, no judgment on it, but I think if she would have faced it differently, it probably wouldn’t have been so negative as a whole in her own mind and how she felt.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting