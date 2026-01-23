Julian Rodriguez Hands ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval First Career Defeat – Zuffa Boxing 1 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Julian Rodriguez vs. Cain Sandoval - Zuffa Boxing 1 Highlights

Julian Rodriguez handed ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval his first career loss at Zuffa Boxing 1 on Saturday.

Kicking off the evening’s main card at the newly named Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Rodriguez put together a near-perfect performance, snapping Sandoval’s 17-fight unbeaten streak and running away with a decisive victory on the scorecards.

Official Result: Julian Rodriguez def. Cain Sandoval via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92).

With the win, ‘Hammer Hands’ moved to 25-1 and extended his win streak to four.

Check Out Highlights From Julian Rodriguez vs. Cain Sandoval at Zuffa Boxing 1:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

