Julian Rodriguez Hands ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval First Career Defeat – Zuffa Boxing 1 Highlights

Julian Rodriguez handed ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval his first career loss at Zuffa Boxing 1 on Saturday.

Kicking off the evening’s main card at the newly named Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Rodriguez put together a near-perfect performance, snapping Sandoval’s 17-fight unbeaten streak and running away with a decisive victory on the scorecards.

Official Result: Julian Rodriguez def. Cain Sandoval via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92).

With the win, ‘Hammer Hands’ moved to 25-1 and extended his win streak to four.

Check Out Highlights From Julian Rodriguez vs. Cain Sandoval at Zuffa Boxing 1: