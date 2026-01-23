Misael Rodriguez Stops Austin DeAnda in the Fourth Round – Zuffa Boxing 1 Highlights

Misael Rodriguez stopped Austin DeAnda in the Zuffa Boxing 1 co-main event on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In a battle of the unbeatens, Rodriguez came out firing on all cylinders. Through the first four rounds, ‘El Chino’ landed more than 60 head shots on his opponent and appeared to be on his way to a knockout victory.

But before DeAnda could come out for the fifth, the ringside doctor stopped the bout, handing Rodriguez a well-deserved 16th straight win.

Official Result: Misael Rodriguez def. Austin DeAnda via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 3:00 of Round 4.

Following the victory, ‘El Chino’ made goals under the Zuffa Boxing banner clear.

“I want to stay busy, and I want a Zuffa Belt!” Rodriguez said.

Check Out Highlights From Misael Rodriguez vs. Austin DeAnda at Zuffa Boxing 1: