Robert Whittaker declares interest in possible boxing career

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has voiced his interest in possibly transitioning into the world of boxing.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is one of the best middleweights of all time, and he’s one of the biggest fan favorites in the history of the division. However, following consecutive defeats at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder, many have questioned what the future is for the 35-year-old, especially given the fact that Chimaev is now the champion at 185 pounds.

Either way, Robert Whittaker already has an incredible body of work and has done some wonderful things throughout the course of his tenure in mixed martial arts. Alas, there are so many young guys coming through now at middleweight that it wouldn’t be outrageous to suggest that ‘The Reaper’ only has a few good years left in him.

Whatever the case may be, Robert Whittaker is still a beloved figure in the sport, and we all want to see him succeed. As it turns out, he could look to do that in another combat sport entirely.

Robert Whittaker looks towards boxing run

“Yeah, it interests me for sure, certainly,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast. “It definitely interests me, especially not actually having to go through the boxing circuit the way a lot of guys did. If I can move straight up to these … UFC guys coming into boxing doing those sort of fights. You know what I’m talking about.

“I think there’s some money to be made there. I think it’ll keep me fit. I think it’s definitely an aspect of the sport that I enjoy. I’ve always loved striking. To move into that field would be cool. It would be a nice, fresh change.”

Bobby Knuckles is an absolute star, so we just hope that he continues to thrive in whatever he does. If it’s boxing, then there is no shortage of former UFC guys currently enjoying their time in the ring, but for now, we will have to see how much he has left in him – especially when you consider how many miles he has on the clock.