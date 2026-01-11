Rihanna Gives Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Viral Shoutout That Stunned Fans

Rihanna made a rare appearance on Twitter this week, sending fans into a frenzy after she praised boxing champion Claressa Shields for her devotion to her partner. The Fenty Beauty mogul responded to a fan’s post about her relationship with A$AP Rocky by declaring she is “Claressa Shields type gone bout him,” comparing her own love to the boxer’s well-documented loyalty to rapper Papoose.

Claressa Shields type gone bout him!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 10, 2026

The exchange started when a social media user shared a clip of Rihanna looking smitten with A$AP Rocky, captioning it “Rihanna is gone.” The billionaire singer responded on January 10, 2026, writing, “Claressa Shields type gone bout him!!” in a tweet that quickly went viral. Fans were particularly stunned by Rihanna’s appearance on the platform, as she has been largely absent from Twitter for years, making her return all the more surprising.

🥹🥰 period @rihanna only way to be about a good man https://t.co/n1l9iYrxov — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) January 10, 2026

Shields, the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, responded enthusiastically to the shoutout. “Period @rihanna only way to be about a good man,” she wrote back on Twitter. She later expanded on her response on Instagram, adding, “Long as my girl @badgalriri Understand me, it’s all good. She Claressa Shields Gone bout her man.” The comment section quickly filled with fans celebrating the exchange, with many noting how Shields has become synonymous with being unabashedly loyal in a relationship.

Papoose also weighed in on the moment, posting a sweet tribute to Shields on Instagram. “Claressa has a big heart. Always wearing a big smile! Most think she’s so rugged because she’s a fighter. But The way she takes care of her body is on another level,” he wrote on January 10, praising her as a “very beautiful black woman” and noting that their love can inspire others.

The reference to Shields’ loyalty has become a social media talking point since her relationship with Papoose became public in December 2024, following his split from Remy Ma. Shields has been vocal about standing by her partner, even telling critics during a livestream that she will never stop talking about him. “Ain’t nobody going to stop me from talking about my man,” she said, adding that people are “so mad that man is happy and in love.”

Rihanna’s relationship with A$AP Rocky has followed a similar trajectory of public affection. The couple, who share three children together, including daughter Rocki Irish Mayers born in September 2025, have been together since late 2019. A source told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that the pair are “inseparable” and “didn’t hold back on the PDA.” Rocky has called Rihanna “the love of my life” in past interviews, and the singer has described their dynamic as “best friends with a baby.”

Shields, 29, is widely regarded as one of the greatest female boxers in history. She is the only female boxer to hold all four major world titles in three weight classes and became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in February 2025 after defeating Danielle Perkins. The Flint, Michigan native is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and has won 18 major world championships across five weight classes.