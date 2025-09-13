Rafa García Bloodies Jared Gordon for Epic Third-Round Finish – Noche UFC Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Rafa Garcia scored the biggest win of his MMA career, TKO’ing Jared Gordon in the third round of their Noche UFC showdown.

While Gordon outstruck Garcia through the opening round, it was Garcia who landed the more impactful strikes, wobbling ‘Flash’ with a right hand and scoring a late takedown to potentially swing the stanza into his favor.

Garcia nearly finished things early in the second, catching Gordon in a mounted guillotine choke. ‘Flash’ managed to fight his way out of the hold and wall-walk his way back up. Gordon ended up a bloody mess by the end of the round, but that didn’t keep him from moving forward and attempting to make it a firefight with Garcia.

In the opening minute of the third, Garcia closed the distance and landed a perfect inside elbow on Gordon. ‘Flash’ ate it and kept throwing, but ultimately ate a one-two from Garcia for his trouble. Gordon appears to be slowing, though he lands a big right hand that smacks Garcia upside the head. Garcia responds with a vicious right hand that puts Gordon on the mat.

Garcia unleashed some hellacious ground and pound strikes, forcing the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout in round three.

Official Result: Rafa Garcia def. Jared Gordon via TKO (right hand to ground and pound) at 2:27 of Round 3.

Check out Highlights From Jared Gordon vs. Rafa García at Noche UFC:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

