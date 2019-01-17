Rachael Ostovich Reveals What She Told Greg Hardy When The Two Met

A lot has been made of Greg Hardy being on the same card as Rachael Ostovich at UFC on ESPN+1 this weekend (Sat., January 19, 2019).

Ostovich was recently a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. Hardy has a history of domestic abuse himself. There has been quite the media backlash towards the UFC for the decision, but Ostovich has come out herself saying it doesn’t bother her. In fact, she has gotten the opportunity to meet and speak to Hardy.

Speaking to TSN recently, Ostovich detailed how her conversation with the debuting UFC heavyweight went (via MMAjunkie):

“Ever since the article started blowing up, I knew, ‘I have to meet him,’” Ostovich said. “This is a fight. We’re going into a fight Saturday, and we need to make sure we’re not emotionally drained. I just want to make sure my boxes are X’d out, and I’m good to go on Saturday night.

“Speaking with him, I told him, ‘There’s no negative with me and toward you. I know the media can blow things out of proportion, but just to let you know, that’s not my character. I don’t care. I’m actually happy you’re here, and I’m happy you’re making a comeback, and I hope that me and you can work together on different sides and use it for good.’

“Show people that, no matter what, you can turn a bad situation into a good one.”

Ostovich will be competing against Paige VanZant this weekend at UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As for Hardy, after several appearances on UFC President Dana White’s “Tuesday Night Contender Series,” and a few amateur fights, he will be making his UFC debut.

The ex-NFL defensive lineman will face Allen Crowder.