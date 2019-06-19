Photo: UFC Sacramento Poster Released

UFC Sacramento poster
Photo by Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports
UFC Sacramento is quickly approaching and thus, the promotion for the upcoming event has started with the official poster.

Germaine De Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight will take place. You can see the official poster that was released by the Las Vegas-based promotion here:

UFC Sacramento Poster

This event is slated to take place on July 13, 2019, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card and preliminary portion will air on ESPN+. Here is the updated card:

Main Card (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)

  • Women’s bantamweight: Germaine De Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd
  • Bantamweight: Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon
  • Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett
  • Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. John Phillips

Prelims (ESPN+/5 p.m. ET)

  • Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes
  • Women’s strawweight: Livinha Souza vs. Brianna Van Buren
  • Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall
  • Light heavyweight: Mike Rodriguez vs. Gian Villante
  • Women’s bantamweight: TBA vs. Nicco Montano
  • Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Liu Pingyuan
  • Bantamweight: Martin Day vs. Benito Lopez

