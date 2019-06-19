Photo: UFC Sacramento Poster Released

UFC Sacramento is quickly approaching and thus, the promotion for the upcoming event has started with the official poster.
Germaine De Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight will take place. You can see the official poster that was released by the Las Vegas-based promotion here:
UFC Sacramento Poster
This event is slated to take place on July 13, 2019, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card and preliminary portion will air on ESPN+. Here is the updated card:
Main Card (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)
- Women’s bantamweight: Germaine De Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd
- Bantamweight: Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon
- Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori
- Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. John Phillips
Prelims (ESPN+/5 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes
- Women’s strawweight: Livinha Souza vs. Brianna Van Buren
- Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall
- Light heavyweight: Mike Rodriguez vs. Gian Villante
- Women’s bantamweight: TBA vs. Nicco Montano
- Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Liu Pingyuan
- Bantamweight: Martin Day vs. Benito Lopez