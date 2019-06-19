Photo: UFC Sacramento Poster Released

Spread the word!













UFC Sacramento is quickly approaching and thus, the promotion for the upcoming event has started with the official poster.

Germaine De Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight will take place. You can see the official poster that was released by the Las Vegas-based promotion here:

UFC Sacramento Poster

This event is slated to take place on July 13, 2019, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card and preliminary portion will air on ESPN+. Here is the updated card:

Main Card (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)

Women’s bantamweight: Germaine De Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

Prelims (ESPN+/5 p.m. ET)