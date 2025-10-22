PFL MENA Finals Set to Crown Four Champions in Saudi Arabia

ByTimothy Wheaton
The PFL is set to crown four champions at the PFL MENA Finals: All or Nothing, scheduled for December 5, 2025, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The event will take place at the Dhahran Expo and concludes the second season of the PFL MENA League. Four titles, Bantamweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight, will be decided, each carrying a $100,000 prize alongside the championship belt.

PFL MENA on December 5

In the main event, Kuwaiti Mohammad Alaqraa (9-1) faces Morocco’s Badreddine Diani (10-3) for the Welterweight Championship. Alaqraa reached the final by a swift 21-second technical knockout over Egypt’s Ayman Galal, showing his striking efficiency. Diani secured his place via a hard-fought split decision against Amir Fazli. Alaqraa is a returning finalist from the previous season, while Diani has multiple finishes in his career and is a nine-time African Combat Sambo champion.

The co-main event pits undefeated Moroccan Salah Eddine Hamli (10-0) against Iraq’s Mohammad Fahmi (6-0) for the Lightweight Championship. Hamli earned his final booking through a submission win in the semifinals, using his grappling skills to advance. Fahmi, who also relies on grappling and holds black belts in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, secured a notable upset win over the defending lightweight champion Mohsen Mohammadseifi with a first-round submission.

The Featherweight and Bantamweight titles will also be contested. Egypt’s Islam Reda (14-1), nicknamed “Egyptian Zombie,” meets Algeria’s Yanis Ghemmouri (12-3) for the Featherweight belt. Reda’s semifinal victory featured control and dominance on the ground. Jordanian Nawras Abzakh (14-6) faces Egypt’s Islam Youssef (7-2) in the Bantamweight final.

Highlighting the card is the professional debut of Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaif, a pioneer for women’s MMA in the region. Alsaif, who has an undefeated amateur record and is a decorated Muay Thai and World Combat Games gold medalist, will square off against Egypt’s Haidy Ahmed (2-1). This debut marks a significant moment for Saudi women in combat sports, reflecting growth in regional MMA representation.

Additional bouts include showcase fights at Lightweight, Flyweight, and amateur levels. The event promises to deliver competitive fights, regional prestige, and a growing platform for fighters in the Middle East and North Africa.

This event represents a key milestone for the PFL’s regional expansion and the sport’s ongoing growth in Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.

