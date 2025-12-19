PFL Madrid March 20: Spanish Homecoming: Acoidan Duque vs. Alexandr Shabliy and More Announced

The PFL is making history by becoming the first major global MMA organization to stage an event in Spain. On March 20 at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, two fights will capture attention on the card, with one offering a Spanish warrior a homecoming stage and the other positioning a heavyweight champion to defend his newly won throne.

PFL Madrid Announcements

Spain’s Acoidan “El Pei” Duque will fight Russia’s Alexandr “Peresvet” Shabliy in a lightweight contest. Duque holds a record of 22-5 and enters the bout riding momentum from victories in five of his last six fights. The Spanish fighter is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who has made submission finishes a trademark of his career, converting nearly half of his wins through the grappling arts. With over 16 years competing at the professional level, Duque has fought across multiple MMA organizations worldwide and carries the Spanish flag with visible pride wherever he competes, consistently bringing action to the cage.

Berlin, Germany – July 8: PFL Europe 2-Berlin, Aleksandr Chizov v Acoidan Duque, Lightweight Contest. 8 July 2023 Picture By Billy Cleary PFL Europe

Across from Duque will be Shabliy, who carries a 24-4 record and operates as a well-rounded technician. The Russian has compiled wins through diverse methods, including 12 knockouts and 7 submissions across his career. Shabliy’s latest outing saw him challenge PFL Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov in September 2024, where he fell short via unanimous decision. Prior notable victories include wins over Alfie Davis and Patricky Pitbull, positioning him as a dangerous striker seeking redemption in Madrid.

In the heavyweight division, the card features a rematch between Denis “The Russian Bogatyr” Goltsov and England’s Linton “The Big Swarm” Vassell. Goltsov now carries the 2024 PFL Heavyweight Championship title after a stunning submission victory over Oleg Popov in November. The Russian entered the championship bout as the underdog but expertly trapped Popov in a triangle choke from the bottom position at 2:55 of the opening round, snapping a 17-fight winning streak and securing the title and one million dollars.

2024 PFL 7: Nashville Playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

Goltsov’s path to that championship included consecutive wins over Linton Vassell on April 4, 2024, Thiago Santos, and Tim Johnson earlier in the 2024 season. His overall record stands at 36-9, with a submission rate of approximately 50 percent, making him as efficient finishing opponents on the mat as he is through knockout power. The Russian has established himself as one of the division’s heaviest hitters, having accumulated 25 combined knockouts between himself and Vassell.

Vassell carries a 25-10 professional record and is making his return to face Goltsov in what amounts to a rematch after their April bout. The English heavyweight will be seeking to avenge that loss and restore his winning record. At 41 years old, Vassell brings decades of experience and has fought through multiple promotions including Bellator before signing with PFL. His finish rate of 60 percent in victories shows his ability to end fights decisively when the opportunity presents itself.

The announcement comes as PFL solidifies its position as the first major promotion to host an event in Spain, ahead of UFC discussions about potentially bringing events to the country. With these two bouts confirmed and more fights expected to be announced in coming days, the March 20 card is shaping up to deliver a compelling mix of submission expertise from Duque, striking variety from Shabliy, championship-level heavyweight competition, and redemption narratives.