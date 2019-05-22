PFL Fighter Hospitalized Before Massive Weight Miss

Spread the word!













A fighter was hospitalized during his weight-cut, and will no longer be competing at tomorrow’s (Thurs. May 23, 2019) Professional Fighters League (PFL) 13 show from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Featherweight Alexandre Bezerra was initially slated to face Jeremy Kennedy on the card. However, MMA Fighting reports that Bezerra passed out while cutting weight and was subsequently hospitalized. That didn’t stop him from weighing in this morning, coming in at nine pounds over.

Bezerra has now been removed from the fight, and Kennedy will instead face Luis Rafael Laurentino, who was left without an opponent when Alexandre Almeida missed weight by coming in over one pound. PFL 13 is headlined by a featherweight match-up between Lance Palmer and Alex Gilpin.

