PFL 4 Results: Magomed Magomedkerimov Dominates Chris Curtis

Earlier tonight (Thurs. July 11, 2019) Professional Fighters League (PFL) 4 season two took place from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In the main event of the evening, welterweights Magomed Magomedkerimov and Chris Curtis went head-to-head inside the cage. Also, Kayla Harrison returned to lightweight and faced Morgan Frier. It was a great night of fights from Atlantic City.

Check out the event’s results below:

PFL 4 Results

Main Card (ESPN2, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Lightweight: Kayla Harrison def. Morgan Frier via R1 submission (kimura, 3:35)

Welterweight: Joao Zeferino def. Bojan Velickovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweight: John Howard Ray Cooper III via R1 TKO (punches, 3:23)

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)