PFL 4 Results: Magomed Magomedkerimov Dominates Chris Curtis

By
Jon Fuentes
-
PFL 4 results
Earlier tonight (Thurs. July 11, 2019) Professional Fighters League (PFL) 4 season two took place from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In the main event of the evening, welterweights Magomed Magomedkerimov and Chris Curtis went head-to-head inside the cage. Also, Kayla Harrison returned to lightweight and faced Morgan Frier. It was a great night of fights from Atlantic City.

Check out the event’s results below:

PFL 4 Results

Main Card (ESPN2, 8:30 p.m. ET)

  • Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Lightweight: Kayla Harrison def. Morgan Frier via R1 submission (kimura, 3:35)
  • Welterweight: Joao Zeferino def. Bojan Velickovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Welterweight: John Howard Ray Cooper III via R1 TKO (punches, 3:23)

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

  • Welterweight: Glaico Franca def. Sadibou Sy via R3 TKO (strikes, 4:29)
  • Welterweight: David Michaud def. Handesson Ferreira via R1 TKO (punches, 4:37)
  • Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco def. Bobbi Jo Dalziel via R1 submission (armbar, 2:31)
  • Lightweight: Genah Fabian def. Moriel Charneski via R1 TKO (punches, 1:42)