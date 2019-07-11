PFL 4 Results: Magomed Magomedkerimov Dominates Chris Curtis

Earlier tonight (Thurs. July 11, 2019) Professional Fighters League (PFL) 4 season two took place from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In the main event of the evening, welterweights Magomed Magomedkerimov and Chris Curtis went head-to-head inside the cage. Also, Kayla Harrison returned to lightweight and faced Morgan Frier. It was a great night of fights from Atlantic City.
Check out the event’s results below:
PFL 4 Results
Main Card (ESPN2, 8:30 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Lightweight: Kayla Harrison def. Morgan Frier via R1 submission (kimura, 3:35)
- Welterweight: Joao Zeferino def. Bojan Velickovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Welterweight: John Howard Ray Cooper III via R1 TKO (punches, 3:23)
Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Glaico Franca def. Sadibou Sy via R3 TKO (strikes, 4:29)
- Welterweight: David Michaud def. Handesson Ferreira via R1 TKO (punches, 4:37)
- Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco def. Bobbi Jo Dalziel via R1 submission (armbar, 2:31)
- Lightweight: Genah Fabian def. Moriel Charneski via R1 TKO (punches, 1:42)