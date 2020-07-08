Paul Felder Pulled From ‘Fight Island’ Commentary Duties

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight Paul Felder will no longer be commentating on ‘Fight Island’ events according to former middleweight champion Michael Bisping who claims he will be taking over his duties.

Felder was supposed to be commentating on all four events taking place in Abu Dhabi this month, but he has unfortunately now been pulled from the commentary team after being exposed to the coronavirus. Speaking on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast Bisping told co-host, Luis J Gomez, about his colleagues’ unfortunate situation, he said.

“Din Thomas tested positive. Mike Brown, he tested positive. There’s been about five or six positive tests.

“I do know this. Paul Felder, poor guy, he was sat next to Din Thomas on the flight. So, he passed his test, but they’re erring on the side of caution. I think he’s going to be quarantined for 14 f**king days.

“I get his work. I get to stay here a little bit longer now, commentating. I’m sorry, Paul, but I’m not that sorry cause I will be taking your cash, baby boy,” Bisping joked. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Felder will be disappointed to be pulled from his duties at late notice. He previously told MMA Junkie he was working hard to be fully prepared to commentate each and every ‘Fight Island’ bout, he said.

“I’m calling every fight. I’m working the desk for every fight and calling every fight. I’m out there all three weeks. So, I’ve got a lot of work to do as well. There’s quite a lot of research when you have to call four fight cards and also talk pre and post-fight shows as well.”

“That last one I will have plenty of time, but the first three I’ve got to be ready and ahead of it and start prepping the first couple now,” Felder said. “Then once the first one is done, I’ll freshen up on the second show and starting research on the third show. I’d like to get a little idea of everybody, especially the prelim guys that might slip under the radar on occasion. I want to make sure I’m on point and giving those guys their credit and really showcasing them properly.”

Are you disappointed to hear Paul Felder isn’t commentating on ‘Fight Island’?