Pat Casey Sleeps Bryan McDowell with Vicious First-Round Knockout – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

Pat Casey delivered one of the most brutal knockouts in bare-knuckle history during his BKFC Fight Night co-main event clash with Bryan McDowell.

With the clock running out on the opening round, Casey lunged in, delivering a brutal overhand right that rocked his opponent. Casey quickly followed up the shot with a straight left that sent McDowell crashing to the canvas.

Official Result: Pat Casey def. Bryan McDowell via KO at 1:47 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘The Gorilla Ninja’ improved his record under the BKFC banner to 3-2; his last two victories coming via first-round knockouts.

Check Out Highlights From BKFC Pat Casey vs. Bryan McDowell at BKFC Fight Night: