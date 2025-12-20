Pat Casey Sleeps Bryan McDowell with Vicious First-Round Knockout – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Pat Casey vs. Bryan McDowell - BKFC Fight Night Highlights

Pat Casey delivered one of the most brutal knockouts in bare-knuckle history during his BKFC Fight Night co-main event clash with Bryan McDowell.

With the clock running out on the opening round, Casey lunged in, delivering a brutal overhand right that rocked his opponent. Casey quickly followed up the shot with a straight left that sent McDowell crashing to the canvas.

Official Result: Pat Casey def. Bryan McDowell via KO at 1:47 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘The Gorilla Ninja’ improved his record under the BKFC banner to 3-2; his last two victories coming via first-round knockouts.

Check Out Highlights From BKFC Pat Casey vs. Bryan McDowell at BKFC Fight Night:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

