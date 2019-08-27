Paige VanZant Claims She Makes More Money On Instagram Than In UFC

Spread the word!













Paige VanZant made some interesting claims while doing a recent interview about her status with the UFC.

The UFC women’s flyweight star spoke with ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani on his “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show,” where she brought up how she has just one fight remaining on her current deal. VanZant plans to fight one more time inside of the Octagon before she signs a new contract with the company. It turns out that while she enjoys competition, the money isn’t what she would like for it to be.

In fact, she claims that she can make more money by doing photoshoots on Instagram compared to punching another person in the face.

“I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram, than I do fighting,” VanZant said (H/T to MMA Mania). “When I did my contract negotiation the last time, the talk was, “I can’t pay you more than a female champion.’ Okay, but why are comparing me to just women? All of us should be getting paid more in general.”

“I want a significant pay raise, to be completely honest,” VanZant said. “I’ve just been extremely accomplished outside of the UFC, as well as inside of the UFC. Five wins in the UFC, four finishes, I’ve been main event twice, and I think someone with those accolades should be paid more.”

VanZant underwent surgery on her right arm back in June. This comes after she re-injured the limb earlier this year. With being sidelined so often, she has fought only twice in the last 31 months.

She fractured her arm during a sparring session in January. The prospect was slated to have a fight with Poliana Botelho at the UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV) event in April but the fight got pulled.

What do you think about VanZant saying she makes more money on Instagram than in fighting?