Paddy Pimblett Says Tom Aspinall Was “Too Nice” to Ciryl Gane After Eye Poke: “Wash your f**ing fingersnails, you stuffy c*nt”

Paddy Pimblett recently went scorched earth on Ciryl Gane for poking Tom Aspinall in the eye at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall’s first defense of his undisputed heavyweight championship ended as a no-contest, as he was double-poked in the eyes by Gane, after which he was not able to continue. The Brit retained the belt and is expected to run it back with ‘Bon Gamin’ once the former recovers.

Aspinall had to undergo double eye surgery and also got an eyeball injection after the fight. While the UFC heavyweight champion has repeatedly criticized Ciryl Gane over the double eye poke, Paddy Pimblett believes Tom Aspinall is going easy on him, saying he’d have far more to speak if he were in Aspinall’s position.

“He [Tom Aspinall] was too nice after the fight. I would have been like, ‘You little piece of sh*t, don’t poke me in the fuc**ng eye.’ You’re always too nice, lad. I would have said, ‘You dirty, horrible big c*nt, you dirty, cheap cheat.’ I would get many more swear words out there than that. What I said is wash your f***ing fingernails, you stuffy c*nt.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below (9:09):

Paddy Pimblett doubles down on why he despises Ciryl Gane now

In the same video posted above, Paddy Pimblett discussed that he didn’t use to dislike Ciryl Gane but claims his opinion has changed after watching Gane’s recent fights. ‘The Baddy’ accuses ‘Bon Gamin’ of eye pokes, groin shots, and blows to the back of the head in an effort to gain an edge in every recent bout. He added: