Paddy Pimblett’s UFC interim title push questioned by former UFC champion

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has explained why he isn’t a big fan of the promotion trying to push Paddy Pimblett as hard as he believes they are.

Next month, Paddy Pimblett will face Justin Gaethje for the UFC interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 324. The winner is expected to go on and challenge Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title at some point later in 2026, but right now, the timeline for Topuria’s return is unclear as a result of his ongoing personal issues.

Everyone knows that the Ultimate Fighting Championship wants to see Paddy Pimblett succeed. He is one of the biggest names in all of mixed martial arts right now and as he prepares to turn 31 years of age, he’s in the midst of his physical prime. Plus, ‘The Baddy’ has a built-in history with Topuria, which would make a future title clash between them all the more intriguing.

In a recent interview, however, Luke Rockhold spoke out and questioned the UFC for the way in which they are pushing Paddy Pimblett.

Luke Rockhold questions Paddy Pimblett’s big push

“I think they’re trying to do anything they can to put little Paddy into a title situation,” Rockhold told Submission Radio. “I’m annoyed with fighters that think the interim title means anything. You see guys like Justin Gaethje and he knows it.

“He knows that none of that s— really means much to him because he wants to be the real champion. Then Paddy is talking about he’s going to be champion and this and that, it’s already there. It’s like, ‘that belt means something? Come on.’

“They’re doing anything they can to get Paddy the best matchups to be a champion and bring that love back to the UK. So I don’t know, it’s not my favorite.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow