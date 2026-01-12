“Paddy Pimblett is better than you think,” Michael Chandler Says Fans Are Underestimating Athlete in Interim Showdown

MMA veteran Michael Chandler has said that he believes Paddy Pimblett is better than a lot of people realize as we get closer and closer to UFC 324.

Later this month, Paddy Pimblett will square off with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324. The two men will fight over the UFC interim lightweight championship, and the overwhelming expectation is that the winner will go on to challenge Ilia Topuria for the undisputed belt at some point later this year.

Everyone knows what Justin Gaethje brings to the table and because of the wins he has picked up over the years, a lot of fans and pundits believe he has a great chance of overcoming Paddy Pimblett. Alas, ‘The Baddy’ oozes confidence, and he has yet to lose a fight since his arrival in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Michael Chandler, who lost to Paddy Pimblett in the Liverpudlian’s most recent outing, gave his thoughts on the matchup during a recent interview.

Michael Chandler’s view on Paddy Pimblett

“I’ll be in attendance. Two guys that I respect a ton. I’ve loved watching Paddy rise and fighting him, obviously having a ton of respect for him. Gaethje – Fight of the Year, we shared the octagon together. Paddy is better than everybody thinks. Paddy is better than you think, the entire media thinks, the entire world thinks. He’s better than the entire MMA landscape thinks. With that being said, Justin Gaethje is always game.

“Justin Gaethje always shows up and Justin Gaethje is always violent and dangerous. It’s a pick ’em fight for me. I do think Gaethje is going to look across the octagon and see a guy that he should beat, but he’s not as easy to beat as he thinks he is. So it’s going to be a very interesting fight.”