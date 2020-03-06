ONE: Heart of Heroes Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Spread the word!













The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced ONE Championship to postpone its upcoming Vietnam show. ONE: Heart of Heroes was scheduled to take place on Friday, March 20, in Ho Chi Minh City.

However, in a recent Facebook post from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, it was stated that the event will now take place on June 26.

NEWS ALERT: After discussing all options with the Vietnam Government, my team and I have decided to postpone ONE: Heart… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Friday, March 6, 2020

ONE: Heart of Heroes is the second ONE event in a row that the coronavirus has impacted. The company’s most recent card ONE: King of the Jungle, took place behind closed doors due to the company not wanting to risk the public’s health.

Now that ONE: Heart of Heroes has been moved to a later date, the Singapore-based promotions next show will be April’s ONE: Infinity 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Infinity series consists of ONE’s tentpole events with multiple mega bouts booked for each card.

At this stage, the event is still taking place in Indonesia, but with so much unknown about what the next few months will bring in regards to the coronavirus, it would not be a surprise if the outbreak affects further ONE events.