Oba Femi has insane potential after huge WWE Saturday Night Main Event performance

Oba Femi is the reigning NXT champion and last night at Saturday Night’s Main Event, he went toe to toe with WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

It was a night that was intended to showcase the next generation of WWE stars, and boy oh boy did they ever. While the disqualification that ended the bout wasn’t what everyone wanted to see, especially because the match was really starting to gain some momentum, it was the best way to protect both Oba Femi and Cody Rhodes. Cody went on to raise Oba’s hand in celebration, and rightfully so.

Oba Femi has been pinpointed as the next big thing, or at least one of them, for quite some time. He is an absolute force of nature and in recent times, his gimmick and promo skills have improved to align with what he can do in the ring. The fact that he was trusted with a spot against Cody Rhodes of all people is a testament to how highly the company thinks of him right now.

Sure, he may not be on the verge of a call up to the main roster just yet, mainly because he still has business to deal with down in NXT, but Oba Femi has an absolutely insane amount of potential and that’s clear for anyone with eyes to see.

Oba Femi is ready for the big time

At the age of just 27, Femi already looks like he could get in there and serve as a realistic threat to just about anyone on the roster. Some even felt like he should have been the one to defeat and retire John Cena, and while that would have been nice, taking Cody Rhodes to the limit isn’t exactly a bad alternative.

It really comes down to what Triple H thinks of a talent and if the early signs are anything to go by, this is someone that is going to be seen as a real commodity for quite some time. Hopefully, he continues to be treated with respect and care, and we get to see a whole lot more of him moving forward.