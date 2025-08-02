Neil Magny Defies Odds with TKO Victory Over Elizeu Zaleski – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski - UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Mere hours before his 38th birthday, Neil Magny snagged his 30th career win with an odds-defying second-round TKO against Brazilian veteran Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108.

After failing to get Magny down to the mat during a fairly competitive opening round, Zaleski wasted no time completing a takedown in the second stanza, putting the welterweight gatekeeper on his back in the opening minute. Magny did an excellent job of controlling Zaleski’s limbs, preventing him from teeing off. With two minutes to go in the round, Magny worked his way back up and promptly scored his own takedown against Zaleski.

gettyimages 2228257940 612x612 1

Zaleski popped back up before long, but that allowed Magny to land a couple of well-placed knees to Zaleski’s dome, compromising the Brazilian.

gettyimages 2228257975 612x612 1

With Zaleski retreating, Magny chased him down, securing another takedown and promptly mounting his opponent’s back. From there, the ‘Haitian Sensation’ unleashed a bevy of bombs from the top, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

gettyimages 2228257993 612x612 1

Official Result: Neil Magny def. Elizeu Zaleski via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:39 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski at UFC Vegas 108:

