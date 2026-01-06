Nate Diaz Tricked MMA Fans That He Was “Good at fighting somehow,” UFC Vet Drops Hard Diss

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Nate Diaz was ever that good in mixed martial arts.

When you talk about some of the most popular fighters in the recent history of the UFC, especially over the course of the last 10 years, Nate Diaz needs to be part of that conversation. He achieved some great things during his time with the promotion, but his biggest moments came in his two-fight series with Conor McGregor that really allowed him to reach an entirely new level of superstardom.

Of course, Nate Diaz was never quite able to become a world champion, but he did manage to compete for the BMF title in the first ever fight of its kind alongside Jorge Masvidal. Ever since leaving the UFC, Nate decided to test the waters in the world of boxing, most notably in a losing effort against YouTuber Jake Paul.

In a recent podcast appearance, the aforementioned Ben Askren explained why he doesn’t really rate Nate Diaz as a fighter.

Ben Askren questions Nate Diaz’s MMA legacy

“Nate Diaz, I don’t even think he’s that good, but he has convinced people he’s good at fighting somehow, some way. He was average. His record is 21–13. That’s not that great. Within the UFC, he was 16–12. Please don’t post this clip because the Diaz Army will attack me.”

Askren, of course, has done some great things himself in mixed martial arts, but Diaz’s reputation goes far beyond what he was able to do in the cage. As we’ve already said, his rivalry with Conor McGregor really helped to take the sport to an entirely new level, and who knows, maybe the two foes will be able to run it back someday – whether it be in MMA or in the boxing ring.