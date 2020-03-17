Muay Thai Event Blamed For Corona Virus Outbreak In Thailand

Spread the word!













A Muay Thai event in Bangkok, Thailand is at the centre of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

On the 6th of March, the Lumpini Boxing Stadium in the Thai capital of Bangkok held a Muay Thai event attended by 5000 fans. Since then, COVID-19 cases have spiked, and according to reports, the outbreak can be traced back to this boxing event.

Per Channel 7, many people have been confirmed to have the Corona Virus since attending the Muay Thai event. This includes famous TV star Matthew Deane Chanthavanij who presented the night of fights.

The report also confirms others who had entered the ring, such as sponsors, had also contracted the virus. It also claims at least 26 people who sat in the first few rows had tested positive for the virus.

With so many confirmed cases, it is now feared that hundreds, even thousands more are yet to be diagnosed. You can only assume a lot of people in attendance now have Corona Virus as the stadium was packed, people were close to each other and cheering crowds would have allowed for the smooth transition from one person to the next.

Does this case prove governments are doing the right thing by shutting down sporting events?