ByCraig Pekios
Melquizael Costa KOs Morgan Charrière with Vicious 73-Second Head Kick - UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

Melquizael Costa only needed 73 seconds to score a highlight-reel knockout against Morgan Charrière at UFC Vegas 112 on Saturday night.

Just past the one-minute mark of the opening round, Costa uncorked a perfectly timed head kick that caught Charrière clean, rendering him unconscious and sending him crashing to the canvas.

No follow-up strikes necessary.

Official Result: Melquizael Costa def. Morgan Charrière via KO (head kick) at 1:14 of Round 1.

With the win, Costa extended his unbeaten streak to five and improved his record under the UFC banner to 6-2. Overall, he sits at 25-7 with 16 career finishes, including eight submissions and eight knockouts.

Check Out Highlights From Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 112:

