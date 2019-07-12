Mike Winkeljohn On Israel Adesanya’s Beef With Jon Jones: ‘He’s Trying To Make Money’

Spread the word!













Mike Winklejohn believes Israel Adesanya is simply trying to make money by building up a future fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Adesanya and Jones have been trash talking each other for a couple of months now and a fight down the line looks more than possible. In fact, Adesanya even predicts it will take place at the Raiders Stadium at some point. However, he was not impressed by the champion’s recent performance against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 this past weekend.

When asked about the Adesanya’s comments, Winklejohn, who coaches Jones, believes it’s just another part in building up a future fight:

“He’s trying to make money,” Winklejohn told Submission Radio. “Good for him. That’s what he’s trying to do, is trying to put a fight together down the road, and I’m sure Jon will be more than happy to accommodate him down the road when he finally gets enough size.”

Many have cited similarities between Jones and Adesanya and believe they are each other’s biggest tests. However, Winklejohn believes “The Last Stylebender” must first get used to the extra weight if he fights at 205 pounds.

Even then, he believes Jones would triumph:

“He has to put some weight on, and we’ll have to see how he performs at that weight, if he’s got the same speed, the same explosiveness he has right now,” Winklejohn explained. “He’s a fantastic fighter, he’s incredible at what he does. Jon beats him in so many avenues.

“And as far as his speed kickboxing-wise, you know, Israel, that’s what he does, but Jon can go with anybody standing up in the world. But Jon always can take you down and rain elbows on your face, and that’s what takes Jon Jones and separates him from the rest of the pack.”

Do you agree with Winklejohn?

