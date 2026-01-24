Michael Chandler Reveals New Opponents On His Radar After Conor McGregor Bout Is Officially Off

Michael Chandler has weighed in on what’s next for him, now that Dana White has confirmed that he will not be facing former UFC double champ Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show, White dashed Chandler’s hopes by confirming that the long-awaited Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout is not happening. The UFC CEO, however, announced that the Irishman is in contention for a spot on the White House card.

Dana White says Conor McGregor is “in the running” to fight on the UFC White House card 👀 pic.twitter.com/oP0k8Bg1rK — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) January 23, 2026

Chandler and McGregor are now on the hunt for new opponents as June 14 draws close. ‘Iron’ appeared on the UFC Weigh-in Show, where he was asked to discuss what matchup he is seeking next, now that a fight against ‘The Notorious’ is off the cards. Chandler said:

“What is next for me? Why don’t you ask Dana? So yeah, we will see. The funny thing about being where I’m at right now is obviously my sights are set at the White House… Who is the opponent? Dana says it’s not Conor, so we will see who it is.”

Michael Chandler wants a top UFC lightweight next

Chandler, who is on a three-fight losing skid, wants big fights next and believes his performance against Paddy Pimblett last year at UFC 314 was not ‘indicative of his actual skillset.’

“If the [Conor McGregor fight doesn’t happen], I want big fights. I want to get in there and fight a top guy. I don’t think my last performance was indicative of my actual skillset and my fire and passion for the sport.”

Next, ‘Iron’ showed interest in fighting the winner of the BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, which will headline UFC 326. The 39-year-old also has his crosshairs on the number one lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Lastly, Michael Chandler still hopes that he and ‘The Notorious’ can lock horns on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14.

“We will see what happens in March. Max vs. Charles. Arman is out there just talking about people. But these are not fights that I necessarily deserve… Whatever comes my way comes my way. But hopefully Conor at the White House.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below: