Merab Dvalishvili Backs Ilia Topuria to Beat Islam Makhachev, Even at Welterweight: “He has a very big chance”

Merab Dvalishvili recently weighed in on a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria superfight. Makhachev wants Topuria to move up to welterweight if he wants to fight him. ‘El Matador’ has shown interest in the fight too over the past year and has called out the Russian fighter on several occasions.

Topuria is open to fighting Makhachev at lightweight, welterweight, and even catchweight for the P4P throne.

Dvalishvili, who has been training with Topuria after the former’s title loss at UFC 323, recently weighed in on the lightweight champion’s chances of beating Islam Makhachev. After sparring with the 28-year-old, ‘The Machine’ is confident that ‘El Matador’ has a higher chance of beating Makhachev even at welterweight. In a recent interview with Setanta Sports, he said:

“I’ve never felt that kind of power or that level of technique from anyone else. I have sparred with fighters two weight classes above, even three weight classes above. Whether it’s jiu-jitsu, wrestling, everything. That kind of uniqueness, the feeling I get with Ilia, I haven’t felt with anyone else. He has a very big chance against Islam Makhachev. I’ve become convinced of that once again now that I’ve returned from Spain. He has a really big chance. I would even give a higher percentage to Ilia, even if the fight takes place at welterweight.” [h/t: MMA Pros Pick]

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

Paddy Pimblett wants Ilia Topuria to be stripped if ‘El Matador’ doesn’t return by June or July

Paddy Pimblett recently stated that he is open to fighting Arman Tsarukyan if Ilia Topuria doesn’t return to the octagon after the first quarter of 2026. Pimblett will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight title. ‘The Baddy’ is confident that he can dismantle Gaethje in under three rounds and become the interim champ.

The UFC plans to make the UFC 324 headliner winner meet Ilia Topuria in a title unification bout later this year. If the undisputed champion cannot return as planned to unify the titles, Pimblett wants Topuria to be stripped, and he plans on taking on the number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, whom the Brit despises. ‘The Baddy’ told MMA Junkie:

“It’s annoying me that people are saying to me, ‘You’re ducking Arman.’ I have never been offered to fight Arman. If I ever got offered to fight Arman, I would have punched his head in by now. He irritates me. I think he is an absolute helmet… If Ilia cannot come back by June or July, he needs to be stripped. He’s slowing the division down, and I will defend against Arman, Charles, or Max.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments about Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan below (4:36):