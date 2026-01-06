Maycee Barber says she doesn’t feel safe in cage with referee Mark Smith after UFC 323 controversy

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has explained why she doesn’t feel safe in the cage with referee Mark Smith after his performance during her win over Karine Silva at UFC 323.

Back at UFC 323, Maycee Barber was able to battle her way to a big return victory that puts her right back in title contention at 125 pounds. However, there was a moment in the fight where she was wobbled by an illegal kick from Silva which, in the eyes of Smith, was considered to be little more than a glancing blow.

There was a real sense of confusion surrounding the call from Smith, with the commentators even questioning his logic. Alas, the fight went on, and Maycee Barber rallied to pick up a much-needed win as her pursuit of the gold continues.

In a recent interview, Maycee Barber gave her thoughts on Smith’s performance.

Maycee Barber’s frustration towards Mark Smith

“He came over there asking me what was going on. I was like I’m fine, I’m a little dizzy but I’m fine,” Barber explained. “I don’t know why you guys are asking me for, I’m a little dizzy but I’m fine. I realized, something happened, she kicked me and I knew she had kicked me. I was like if I feel like this, I need to take her down. I need a little time but I guess I’m going to take her down. That’s my plan. I’m going to go take her down and I took her down.

“When I watched it back, she did kick me and obviously I was wobbled. He did tell me ‘that was a glancing blow’ and ‘stop.’ I was surprised. The intention of the upkick when someone kicks you, is to get up. Her intention was to kick and get up. In my mind, if you’re the ref, you would put someone back down on the ground. At least put her back down on the ground, if not take a point or both. It is what it is.”

“I was told several times this is a great ref, and from my perspective now, I’m like I don’t want him reffing my fights at all,” Barber said. “I don’t feel safe in there with him anymore. I don’t feel like he’s a very fair ref.

“People have bad days so I try not to be too harsh, but at the same time, that’s my job. My job is on the line. He can have a bad day at work, but he’s going to get paid regardless. It kind of sucks that we have us athletes that have to go in and have people that can have off days and still get paid and risk our jobs.”

