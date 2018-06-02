Marlon Moraes Stuns Jimmie Rivera In 33 Seconds

Jimmie Rivera blinked and he was on the canvas with Marlon Moraes pounding his head.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC Utica. Moraes and Rivera did battle in a potential title eliminator. Rivera hadn’t lost since Nov. 2008 and that was via split decision. Moraes changed all of that and it only took him 33 seconds to do so.

A huge head kick from Moraes dropped Rivera early in the opening frame. Moraes followed it up with ground-and-pound for the victory. A shocking finish from Moraes. With the win, Moraes now improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 21-5-1. Rivera falls to 21-2.

Moraes made it clear that he’s after gold, and of course a $50,000 bonus. Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is set to defend his gold against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch at UFC 227 in August. After Moraes’ performance, it’s safe to say that few would complain if he receives a title opportunity.

Final Result: Marlon Moraes def. Jimmie Rivera via TKO (head kick & punches) – R1. 0:33