Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Rematch Set For Brazil

Marlon Moraes is set to make his return to the Octagon.

MMA Fighting reports that Moraes is being targeted to return at UFC Fortaleza on February 2nd in Brazil. He will take on fellow top-ranked bantamweight Raphael Assuncao. The fight has not yet officially been signed, however, it is planned.

Currently, the case could be made that Moares is due for a bantamweight title opportunity. However, champion TJ Dillashaw is dropping down to 125 pounds to challenge Henry Cejudo for his title. With that being said, the two top contenders at 135 will keep each other busy in the meanwhile.

Moraes is currently on a three-fight win streak over some of the division’s finest. His victories include Aljamain Sterling, John Dodson, and Jimmie Rivera. In his previous two appearances, he finished both his opponents by way of knockout. Most impressively, he knocked out Rivera with a head-kick in 33 seconds, ending Rivera’s decade-long undefeated streak.

As for Assuncao, he is also on a very impressive win streak. With his latest victory against Rob Font at UFC 226 this past July, the Brazilian has now won four in a row. The winner of Moraes and Assuncao will likely challenge Dillashaw for the bantamweight throne next.