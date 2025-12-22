Manel Kape calls Joshua Van a ‘punching bag’ ahead of potential title fight

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape continues to push for a title fight against reigning UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van.

Following his big win over Brandon Royval, Manel Kape has positioned himself nicely for a potential crack at UFC gold. He has been slowly but surely building himself up as someone who can challenge for the title, and now, it appears as if he’s going to get his shot, perhaps as early as Q1 of next year.

Joshua Van, meanwhile, is hungry to prove himself as champion after winning the belt due to an Alexandre Pantoja injury. Manel Kape has gotten straight to work with going back and forth with Van, building up a storyline for the two as they prepare to do battle.

In a recent interview, Manel Kape had the following to say about the young champ.

Manel Kape goes after Joshua Van once again

“I see Joshua Van as a punching bag,” Kape told MMA Fighting. “To be honest, I see Joshua Van as a punching bag. For my fight, I think I only have to go to the gym and punch the bag. That’s the fight that I’m going to have. A hard punching bag. What I’m going to land, whatever I want. Of course, this punching bag is going to throw something but I’m going to avoid.

“Even Brandon Royval, this is a guy with a lot of volume, a lot of speed — he didn’t throw anything on me. It ain’t going to be Joshua Van is going to land anything. I’m going to avoid all his punches. I’m going to beat my punching bag. That’s the fight it’s going to be. That’s the title in the news. Joshua Van is going to be the punching bag of Manel Kape.”

“Yes, it’s going to be a banger but with beautiful violence,” Kape explained. “It’s not going to be a brawl like he did with Brandon Royval. Of course for the fans it was good and everything in all aspects, the brawl and punching in the face but this was a very dumb fight. They showed a lot of holes in their game. They get hurt for nonsense.

“Yes, it’s going to be a banger of a fight, but it’s going to be a banger, because I’m going to destroy him. I’m going to punch the bag. It’s going to be terrific. When we get to the fight, people don’t understand, it will be the same way as Brandon Royval. People always think it’s going to be a competitive fight. No, it’s not going to be a competitive fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting