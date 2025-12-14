Manel Kape Breaks Down Potential Title Fight Against Joshua Van

After securing a round one TKO victory over Brandon Royval, Manel Kape now has his crosshairs on newly minted UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van.

Van became the 125-pound kingpin earlier this month at UFC 323 after dethroning Alexandre Pantoja, whose shoulder got dislocated in Round 1 of the title bout. With the fight ending too soon and in an unfortunate manner, both fighters and the UFC have agreed to run it back once ‘The Cannibal’ has fully recovered.

Meanwhile, after tonight’s win at UFC Vegas 112, Kape has called out Van. During the post-fight presser, ‘Starboy’ was asked to give his early prediction on how he sees a fight with ‘The Fearless’ playing out. Kape said:

“This was already in my mind a long time ago. I will knock him out just about as well. I know they don’t have hands for me. Five rounds can take a lot of time. I can take my time. I can shine, but if they make a mistake, I’ll knock them out in the first round. But like I say, I want to play with my food in the first round, and in the second round I can do my job. So it’s not going to be different.”

Check out Manel Kape’s comments about potential Joshua Van fight below:

Manel Kape says he'll be consumed by Joshua Van after #UFCVegas112.



"I'm going to be the worst nightmare he's going to have in his life." pic.twitter.com/FemFzLH3O5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 14, 2025

During the same interview, Kape added that Van is already scared and has therefore not responded to the former’s call-outs. ‘Starboy’ has vowed to be the 24-year-old’s worst nightmare until he grabs the flyweight championship.

What is next for Joshua Van?

Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja are likely to run it back early next year. Pantoja’s coach recently revealed that his pupil did not suffer any fractures at UFC 323. However, his shoulder is still swollen, and a further evaluation will be needed to learn if there are any ligament injuries.

Alexandre Pantoja is on the road to recovery 💪



"You don’t understand what kinda man I am."



(via @Pantojamma) pic.twitter.com/TT5ZLWoJft — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 12, 2025

If Pantoja makes a quick recovery, then a title rematch is the most obvious choice the promotion will make. However, if ‘The Cannibal’ remains sidelined for longer, then either Kape or Tatsuro Taira will be Van’s next challenge.