Makhmud Muradov “I was born in Hell, I know how to swim through it”-Oktagon72

At Oktagon 72, Makhmud Muradov returns to the Oktagon cage, where he faces Patrik Kincl for the Oktagon Interim Middleweight Title. In a highly-anticipated clash, both fighters look to lay claim to a title. For Patrik Kincl, he is loooking to earn a rematch with Kerim Engizek, who defeated him in October, while Muradov will be looking to earn a shot at unified gold.

Makhmud Muradov

The UFC Veteran returned to the Oktagon cage in September of 2024, where he defeated Scott Ashkam via unanimous decision, and in March, he froze Yasubey Enomoto, finishing him in the 2nd round. He faces the toughest test of his career, in former divisional kingpin Patrik Kincl. Muradov has a lot of fanfare around him for his extremely fan friendly style and crazy finishes. 18 of his 28 wins have ended by KO/TKO. When “Mach” lands a heavy blow, it normally spells the beginning of the end for his opponent.

Patrik Kincl

“Inspector” Patrik Kincl will be looking to reclaim his thrown. After defending his Oktagon Middleweight Title 3 times, Kincl was defeated by Kerim Engizek. Fighting out of the Czech Republic, Kincl is very well known on the european circuit. He has fights under the OktagonMMA banner, the KSW banner and on his native Czech scene. One of the most memorable Kincl moments, was when he knocked out Alex Lohorè in the first round with a brutal flurry that was ended with an elbow to the side of his head. Having finished 20 of his 28 wins, fans are in for a thrilling matchup with Makhmud Muradov.

Oktagon 72

The pair of middleweights square off in the co-main event at Oktagon 72 on Saturday night. Muradov and Kincl were supposed to face each other in 2019 under the XFN banner, but it never came to fruition. The clash will decide who is next for the Middleweight Champion, Kerim Engizek, when he is finished with the Tipsport Gamechanger Tournament.