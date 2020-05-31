Mackenzie Dern Sinks In Kneebar For Win – UFC Vegas Highlights

Spread the word!













UFC women’s strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern returned to the win column in style.

Taking on the always tough Hannah Cifers to kick off the UFC Vegas main card, Dern did face some early adversity as her foe was aggressive to start things off.

However, when the fight hit the ground, it was Dern’s world as she caught Cifers’ leg and locked in the kneebar to get the quick first-round submission win.

She now improves to 3-1 in the UFC as well as 8-1 overall.

You can watch the finish below:

Too good on the ground! 👀



🇧🇷 @MackenzieDern secures the RD 1 submission. #UFCVegas



Main card continues on @ESPN and E+ pic.twitter.com/i2BHp9Lu2F — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

What did you think of Dern’s return and her submission?