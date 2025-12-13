Luana Santos Dominates Melissa Croden to Earn 10th Career Win – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

Luana Santos delivered another dominant performance inside the Octagon, defeating Melissa Croden at UFC Vegas 112 on Saturday night.

Santos managed to get Croden to the mat early on via a scarf hold, but before long, Croden popped her head free and took the Brazilian’s back. It wasn’t long before Santos broke free, getting back to her feet and separating. The remainder of the opening round mostly played out with both women jockeying for position against the fence.

Santos picked up right where she left off in the second, pressing Croden against the cage before scoring a slick takedown and keeping Croden on the mat for the entirety of the stanza.

Just past the 90-second mark of the third, Santos landed her third takedown of the fight, putting Croden in another scarf hold. This time, Croden was unable to fight her way out of the maneuver, handing Santos more than three minutes of control time in the round and thus, the fight.

Official Result: Luana Santos def. Melissa Croden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Luana Santos vs. Melissa Croden at UFC Vegas 112: