Top UFC Referee Explains Why He REFUSES to Referee Leon Edwards’ Fights

MMA referee Marc Goddard has explained why he doesn’t take part in fights involving former UFC world champion Leon Edwards.

Right now, Leon Edwards is at something of a crossroads in his mixed martial arts career. While he may be the former king of the welterweight division, it feels like a long time since that’s really been the case. He has lost three on the bounce to Belal Muhammad, Sean Brady and Carlos Prates, with the latter of those two defeats coming via submission and knockout.

Someone who knows a thing or two about being at the top of their profession is Marc Goddard. He is one of the most respected referees in the sport, and he is constantly given the task of refereeing big fights, especially in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, that isn’t the case when it comes to contests involving Leon Edwards.

In a recent interview, Goddard explained why exactly that’s the case with Leon Edwards specifically.

Marc Goddard on not refereeing Leon Edwards

“People always say, ‘Why have you never reffed a Leon Edwards fight?’ Back when I was part-owner of a gym in Birmingham, Leon first walked in and he was a raw novice. That’s what makes what he’s done so impressive. The day he walked into the gym he had no martial arts experience at all. He trained and situated himself in one place, became a homegrown, homebred talent.

“I was at that gym when he was a novice and an amateur, I coached and helped him in his early days, but I had nothing to do with him as a professional fighter. I left that gym shortly after and Leon went on to carve his own path, but the connection is still there. From a professional and integrity standpoint, you have to practice what you preach. The easiest thing to do is just not do his fights.”

“I’ve had fighters in the UFC who have fought fighters I’ve beaten or been involved with before and I’m like, ‘I can’t do their fight either.’ Sometimes people don’t realize that, particularly when we travel. The UFC will see the card and ask us to disclose any potential issues. The wise, more mature head in me says if there’s a potential issue, don’t be involved in the fight. That’s the easier road.”