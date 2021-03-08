The countdown to KSW 59: Fight Code is officially on, with the event set to take place on March 20, Lodz, Poland. Headlining the event is a super heavyweight clash between two genuine physical titans in the forms of Poland’s Mariusz Pudzianowski and Senegal’s Serigne Ousmane Dia, aka ‘Bombardier.’

Pudzianowski’s strongman credentials are well documented, and since entering the cage in 2009, the 44-year-old has racked up an MMA record of 13-7. His most recent appearance was in 2019 when he scored a second-round TKO victory over Erko Jun at KSW 51: Croatia.

‘Bombardier’ may not have the same cage experience as Pudzianowsk, but the 44-year-old is a Senegalese wrestling legend with two King of the Arena titles under his belt. Standing 6′6″ and weighing in at 308lbs, ‘Bombardier’ is 2-0 in MMA, with both of his wins coming via first-round TKO victories.

It is a fight shaping up to be one of those matchups that fans will not want to miss. Both men can stop the other in an instance, and it will be interesting to see how Pudzianowski will fare if ‘Bombardier’ can get hold of him and utilize his grappling. KSW has put together the below promotional video to help fans get even more excited about the upcoming contest. So if seeing physical giants lock horns inside the cage is your idea of action, then this fight is must see.

Will you be watching this clash?