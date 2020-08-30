KSW 54 went down today (Sat., Aug 29) with one of the promotion’s most prominent stars Mateusz Gamrot defending his lightweight title in the main event.

It was a quick turn around for the 29-year-old, who also fought on the main event of KSW 53. Gamrot has been angling for a move to the UFC, and today’s fight was the last on his KSW contract.

Facing off against compatriot Marian Ziolkowski, after his initial opponent Shamil Musaev withdrew from the bout following an injury, Gamrot was just too good for his game but outmatched opponent. Ziolkowski did his best to make a fight out of the contest and did manage to last the distance. However, when the final scores were read out, it was a comfortable unanimous decision victory for the reigning champ. Two judges had it 50-45, with the third scoring it 49-46.

In the co-main event former heavyweight boxer, Izu Ugonoh made a solid start to his MMA career with a first-round TKO victory over France’s Quentin Domingos. However, the heavy-hitting Pole had little chance to show his true range after Domingos sustained a leg injury with just over a minute gone in the opening round, and wanted no more part of Ugonoh. The 33-year-old Ugonoh, who is also a former kickboxer, did demonstrate that his hands are still as deadly as ever and that he can still land chopping kicks when the occasion calls for it. He will be a fun addition to the KSW roster, and it will be interesting to see how he develops as a mixed martial artist.

The promotion also dropped a trailer for KSW 55, which take place on Saturday, Oct 10. Headlining the event will be a heavyweight clash between Szymon Kołecki and Łukasz Jurkowski.

Full Results:

KSW Lightweight Championship: Mateusz Gamrot def. Marian Ziolkowski via Unanimous Decision

Mateusz Gamrot def. Marian Ziolkowski via Unanimous Decision Heavyweight: Izu Ugonoh def. Quentin Domingos via RD1 TKO

Izu Ugonoh def. Quentin Domingos via RD1 TKO Lightweight: Michal Kita def. Michal Andryszak via RD1 KO

Michal Kita def. Michal Andryszak via RD1 KO Lightweight: Maciej Kazieczko def. Karlo Caput via RD3 TKO

Maciej Kazieczko def. Karlo Caput via RD3 TKO Bantamweight: Pawel Politylo def. Bogdan Barbu via Unanimous Decision

Pawel Politylo def. Bogdan Barbu via Unanimous Decision Lightweight: Lukasz Rajewski def. Bartlomiej Kopera via Split Decision

Lukasz Rajewski def. Bartlomiej Kopera via Split Decision Welterweight: Kacper Koziorzebski def. Adam Niedzwiedz via RD2 TKO

Kacper Koziorzebski def. Adam Niedzwiedz via RD2 TKO Lightweight: Sebastian Rajewski def. Armen Stepanyan via Unanimous Decision