Khamzat Chimaev Threatens Alex Pereira as Brazilian Fans Get Dragged

Khamzat Chimaev is eager to be part of the UFC White House Card and wants to fight Alex Pereira. ‘Borz,’ who has been calling out ‘Poatan’ for the past few months to lock horns, has once more called out the Brazilian and has also taken back-to-back digs at Pereira.

Earlier today, Chimaev took to X and posted:

“Let’s go White House 🦾 Don’t worry, I will finish you fast @AlexPereiraUFC ⚰️”

In another subsequent post, ‘Borz’ quipped:

So far, Alex Pereira has not responded to Chimaev’s callouts. ‘Poatan’ has bigger plans than the Chechen-born Emirati. After becoming a two-time 205-pound kingpin at UFC 320 by dismantling Magomed Ankalaev in the first round, the 38-year-old now wants to move up to heavyweight and chase a third title. Pereira had expressed interest in fighting Jon Jones on the UFC White House Card. However, the UFC’s top brass has not endorsed the idea.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that in the coming months, ‘Poatan’ and Ciryl Gane will fight for the 265-pound interim UFC strap, while champion Tom Aspinall recovers from an eye injury.

Jon Jones says Dana White isn’t interested in making a super fight between ‘Bones’ and Alex Pereira

Recently, Jon Jones appeared in an interview with Red Corner MMA and stated that he believes UFC CEO Dana White won’t allow a superfight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. ‘Bones,’ said:

“Pereira wants to fight me, but I don’t think Dana White’s gonna allow that to happen. It’ll be interesting to see what Dana wants.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below:

Even ‘Poatan’ had revealed the same to fans earlier via a cryptic caption on one of his Instagram posts:

“Looks like the White House is a NO-GO!!!”

Since Jon Jones retired from MMA last year and declined to unify the belts with Tom Aspinall, Dana White has had no interest in featuring Jones on the White House card now and has stated that he doesn’t trust putting ‘Bones’ on such an important event.