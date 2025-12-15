Khamzat Chimaev and Henry Cejudo Bury the Hatchet After Public Apology

Newly minted UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has agreed to bury the hatchet with Henry Cejudo.

The long-running feud between the two dates back to 2022. Chimaev had left his hat after shooting a podcast episode with ‘Triple C’ and The Schmo. For another episode of ‘The Triple C & Schmo Show,’ Cejudo and his co-host handed Chimaev’s hat to the next guest, Paulo Costa.

On the show, Costa appeared to place the hat inside his pants and brush it against his genitals. After this incident, Khamzat Chimaev blocked Cejudo on social media.

On the other hand, Chimaev and Costa have been at odds for quite some time. They had a verbal altercation at the UFC PI in 2022 and never fail to take digs at each other. Costa and Chimaev were supposed to fight at UFC 294, but ‘The Eraser’ withdrew due to a serious staph infection in his elbow and was replaced by Kamaru Usman, who lost to Chimaev by majority decision on short notice.

Earlier this year, Costa accused Chimaev of sliding into his girlfriend’s Instagram DMs. Chimaev, however, denied the allegations.

Costa is keen on fighting ‘Borz’ and wants to ‘hurt him real bad’ inside the octagon.

Recently, after Cejudo’s last dance at UFC 323, the latter wanted to offer an apology to the Chechen-born Emirati. The former UFC double champion told Red Corner MMA:

“I’d like to apologize to Khamzat. For that reason that you mentioned. The fact that he knows the Saitiev brothers. If I could say something to Khamzat. I’m sorry, bro. You’re a legend. You paid the owes to the guys I looked up to.”

Check out Henry Cejudo’s comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev accepts Henry Cejudo’s apology

Red Corner MMA also recently interviewed Khamzat Chimaev during the IBA World Championships in Dubai. During the interaction, ‘Borz’ claimed that he is not too arrogant to refuse to forgive someone who has expressed regret. He said:

“I don’t know what reaction to give. It’s just that Americans tend to talk nonsense in interviews. Then, when you meet them in person, they shake your hand like nothing happened. That’s not our mentality. A person should be genuine in the street, in interviews, everywhere. Of course, I’m not so proud that I wouldn’t forgive someone who asks for forgiveness.”  

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

